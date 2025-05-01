Among adults, which of the following is true about touch behavior?
A
Touch behavior is only significant in childhood and has little impact on adult relationships.
B
Touch can communicate emotions such as support, affection, or dominance depending on the context.
C
All adults interpret touch in the same way regardless of culture or relationship.
D
Touch is rarely used in adult social interactions and is generally avoided.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of touch behavior in psychology, which refers to how physical contact is used to communicate emotions and social signals between individuals.
Step 2: Recognize that touch behavior is significant across the lifespan, not just in childhood, and plays an important role in adult relationships by conveying emotions such as support, affection, or dominance.
Step 3: Consider the context in which touch occurs, as the meaning of touch can vary depending on the relationship between individuals and the cultural background influencing interpretation.
Step 4: Note that adults do not all interpret touch in the same way; cultural norms and personal experiences shape how touch is perceived and responded to.
Step 5: Conclude that touch is a common and meaningful part of adult social interactions, used to communicate a range of emotions rather than being rare or avoided.
