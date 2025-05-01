Which principle underlies the effectiveness of systematic desensitization in classical conditioning?
A
Counterconditioning
B
Stimulus generalization
C
Operant reinforcement
D
Spontaneous recovery
1
Understand that systematic desensitization is a behavioral therapy technique used to reduce phobic or anxiety responses by gradually exposing a person to the feared stimulus while teaching relaxation techniques.
Recall that classical conditioning involves learning through association, where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response.
Identify that systematic desensitization works by replacing the anxiety response with a relaxation response when the feared stimulus is presented, which is a form of counterconditioning.
Recognize that counterconditioning involves pairing the feared stimulus with a new response (relaxation) that is incompatible with the original fear response, thereby weakening the fear.
Conclude that the principle underlying the effectiveness of systematic desensitization is counterconditioning, as it changes the conditioned response to the feared stimulus.
