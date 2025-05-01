In the context of parenting styles, which style is characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness, often leading to children who are self-reliant and socially competent?
A
Authoritative
B
Uninvolved
C
Authoritarian
D
Permissive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two key dimensions used to classify parenting styles: responsiveness (the degree of warmth and support a parent shows) and demandingness (the level of control and expectations a parent has).
Recall the four main parenting styles based on these dimensions: Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Uninvolved.
Identify that the parenting style characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness is the Authoritative style.
Recognize that Authoritative parents set clear rules and expectations while also being supportive and nurturing, which fosters self-reliance and social competence in children.
Contrast this with other styles: Authoritarian (high demandingness, low responsiveness), Permissive (high responsiveness, low demandingness), and Uninvolved (low responsiveness, low demandingness).
