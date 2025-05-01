Which parenting style is most likely to lead to social incompetence in children?
A
Authoritarian parenting style
B
Permissive parenting style
C
Neglectful (uninvolved) parenting style
D
Authoritative parenting style
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the four main parenting styles: Authoritarian, Permissive, Authoritative, and Neglectful (Uninvolved). Each style differs in levels of responsiveness and demandingness toward the child.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each style: Authoritarian is high demandingness and low responsiveness; Permissive is high responsiveness and low demandingness; Authoritative is high in both; Neglectful is low in both responsiveness and demandingness.
Step 3: Consider the typical outcomes associated with each style. For example, Authoritarian children may be obedient but less socially skilled, Permissive children may struggle with self-control, Authoritative children tend to have good social competence, and Neglectful children often show poor social competence and emotional problems.
Step 4: Focus on why Neglectful parenting leads to social incompetence: lack of parental involvement and support can result in children not learning important social skills or emotional regulation.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Neglectful (Uninvolved) parenting style is most likely to lead to social incompetence in children due to the absence of guidance and emotional support.
