Which parenting style is most likely to lead to egocentric behavior in children?
A
Authoritarian parenting
B
Permissive parenting
C
Uninvolved parenting
D
Authoritative parenting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four main parenting styles: Authoritarian, Permissive, Uninvolved, and Authoritative. Each style differs in levels of responsiveness and demandingness.
Recognize that egocentric behavior in children refers to difficulty in seeing things from others' perspectives and focusing primarily on their own needs and desires.
Analyze how each parenting style influences children's social and emotional development. For example, Authoritarian parents are strict and less responsive, while Authoritative parents are both demanding and responsive.
Identify that Permissive parenting is characterized by high responsiveness but low demandingness, often leading to children having fewer boundaries and less guidance on self-regulation.
Conclude that because Permissive parenting provides limited structure and discipline, it is most likely to result in egocentric behavior, as children may not learn to consider others' needs effectively.
Watch next
Master Parenting Styles with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah