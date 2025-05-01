Which parenting style is most likely to result in children who are egocentric?
A
Permissive
B
Authoritative
C
Uninvolved
D
Authoritarian
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four main parenting styles: Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Uninvolved. Each style differs in levels of responsiveness and demandingness toward the child.
Recognize that egocentrism in children refers to difficulty in seeing things from others' perspectives, often linked to lack of boundaries or guidance.
Analyze the characteristics of the Permissive parenting style, which is high in responsiveness but low in demandingness, often leading to few rules and limited discipline.
Consider how the lack of firm boundaries and guidance in Permissive parenting can contribute to children developing egocentric behaviors, as they may not learn to regulate their impulses or consider others' needs.
Compare this with other styles: Authoritative (balanced), Authoritarian (strict), and Uninvolved (neglectful), and conclude why Permissive is most associated with egocentrism.
