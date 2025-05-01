Which of the following is a commonly cited criticism of Vygotsky's theory of cognitive development?
A
Vygotsky's theory ignores the role of social interaction in learning.
B
Vygotsky's theory lacks sufficient detail about the specific stages of cognitive development.
C
Vygotsky's theory overemphasizes biological maturation as the primary driver of development.
D
Vygotsky's theory was developed entirely through experimental research with large sample sizes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core of Vygotsky's theory, which emphasizes the importance of social interaction and cultural context in cognitive development, particularly through concepts like the Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD).
Step 2: Evaluate each option by comparing it to the key principles of Vygotsky's theory. For example, the first option states that Vygotsky's theory ignores social interaction, which contradicts the theory's main focus.
Step 3: Recognize that Vygotsky's theory does not propose specific, clearly defined stages of cognitive development, unlike Piaget's theory, which is stage-based. This lack of detailed stages is a common criticism.
Step 4: Consider the other options: Vygotsky's theory does not overemphasize biological maturation (this is more related to Piaget), and it was not developed solely through large-scale experimental research but rather through qualitative observations and cultural analysis.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate criticism is that Vygotsky's theory lacks sufficient detail about specific stages of cognitive development, making it less precise in describing developmental milestones.
