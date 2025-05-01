The tendency for group members to make decisions that are more extreme than their initial inclinations after group discussion.
The tendency for individuals to conform to the majority opinion in a group.
The process by which individuals lose their sense of personal responsibility in a group setting.
The phenomenon where people perform better on simple tasks in the presence of others.
Step 1: Understand that group polarization is a concept in social psychology related to how group discussions influence individual attitudes or decisions.
Step 2: Recognize that group polarization refers to the tendency for group members to shift toward more extreme positions after discussing an issue together, compared to their initial individual inclinations.
Step 3: Differentiate group polarization from other related concepts such as conformity (aligning with majority opinion), diffusion of responsibility (losing personal accountability), and social facilitation (improved performance on simple tasks in the presence of others).
Step 4: Note that group polarization results from processes like persuasive arguments and social comparison within the group, which push members toward more extreme viewpoints.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct definition of group polarization is the tendency for group members to make decisions that are more extreme than their initial inclinations after group discussion.
