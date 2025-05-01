In social psychology, the media's effect on public opinion can best be described as which of the following?
A
The media always causes people to adopt the opposite opinion of what is presented.
B
The media only reflects public opinion and does not influence it.
C
The media can shape, reinforce, or change public opinion through agenda-setting, framing, and priming.
D
The media has no significant influence on public opinion because people form opinions independently.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of media in social psychology, which involves how media influences individuals' attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors within a society.
Step 2: Recognize key concepts such as agenda-setting (media highlighting certain topics), framing (how information is presented), and priming (media influencing the criteria people use to evaluate issues).
Step 3: Analyze why the media does not simply reflect public opinion but actively participates in shaping it by selecting which issues to emphasize and how to present them.
Step 4: Consider why the media does not always cause people to adopt the opposite opinion, nor is it powerless; instead, it can reinforce existing opinions or lead to changes in public attitudes.
Step 5: Conclude that the media's effect on public opinion is best described as the ability to shape, reinforce, or change opinions through agenda-setting, framing, and priming.
