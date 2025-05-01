In the context of social psychology, what does Scout learn about mob mentality during the scene outside the jail in 'To Kill a Mockingbird'?
A
That people in mobs are unaffected by the presence of children or appeals to emotion
B
That individuals in a group can lose their sense of personal responsibility and act in ways they might not alone
C
That mobs are always composed of inherently violent people
D
That group behavior is always rational and well-considered
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: 'mob mentality' in social psychology, which refers to how individuals' behavior can change when they are part of a group.
Recall the scene outside the jail in 'To Kill a Mockingbird' where a mob gathers, and consider how the individuals behave differently than they might alone.
Understand that mob mentality often involves a loss of personal responsibility, where people may act in ways they normally wouldn't if they were alone.
Recognize that the correct interpretation is that individuals in a group can lose their sense of personal responsibility and act differently, which aligns with social psychology theories about conformity and deindividuation.
Eliminate incorrect options by noting that mobs are not always inherently violent, group behavior is not always rational, and the presence of children or emotional appeals can sometimes influence mob behavior.
