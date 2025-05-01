Which of the following best defines the bystander effect in social psychology?
A
The tendency for individuals to be less likely to help a victim when other people are present.
B
The process of changing one's behavior to match the responses of others in a group.
C
The phenomenon where people perform better on tasks when others are watching.
D
The tendency to attribute others' actions to their personality rather than situational factors.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of the bystander effect in social psychology, which refers to how the presence of others influences an individual's likelihood to help in an emergency situation.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and identify key terms related to helping behavior and social influence.
Step 3: Recognize that the bystander effect specifically involves a decrease in helping behavior when more people are present, due to diffusion of responsibility or social influence.
Step 4: Compare the options to see which one directly describes this decrease in helping behavior in the presence of others.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition is the one stating 'The tendency for individuals to be less likely to help a victim when other people are present,' as it precisely captures the essence of the bystander effect.
