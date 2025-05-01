Which of the following best distinguishes a healthy relationship from an unhealthy relationship in the context of social psychology?
A
Healthy relationships are characterized by mutual respect and open communication, while unhealthy relationships often involve control and lack of trust.
B
Healthy relationships are defined by frequent arguments, whereas unhealthy relationships have no disagreements.
C
Healthy relationships require one partner to make all decisions, while unhealthy relationships involve shared decision-making.
D
Unhealthy relationships always involve physical violence, while healthy relationships never have any conflict.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of healthy relationships in social psychology, which typically include mutual respect, open communication, trust, and shared decision-making.
Step 2: Recognize the features of unhealthy relationships, such as control, lack of trust, poor communication, and sometimes abuse or manipulation.
Step 3: Evaluate each provided statement by comparing it to these characteristics. For example, frequent arguments do not define a healthy relationship, and the absence of disagreements is not a hallmark of unhealthy ones.
Step 4: Analyze the role of decision-making in relationships; healthy relationships usually involve shared decision-making rather than one partner dominating all decisions.
Step 5: Consider that while physical violence is a serious indicator of an unhealthy relationship, the presence of conflict alone does not necessarily mean a relationship is unhealthy, as some conflict is normal in healthy relationships.
