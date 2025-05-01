When individuals commit the fundamental attribution error, which of the following are they most likely to do?
A
Attribute their own successes to external circumstances and failures to internal traits
B
Focus primarily on situational factors when explaining others' actions
C
Assume that all behaviors are the result of random chance
D
Overemphasize personal traits and underestimate situational factors when explaining others' behavior
1
Understand the fundamental attribution error (FAE) as a common cognitive bias where people tend to explain others' behaviors by overemphasizing internal characteristics (like personality traits) and underestimating external situational factors.
Recognize that the FAE specifically relates to how we interpret others' actions, not our own; it involves attributing others' behavior more to who they are rather than the context they are in.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the definition of FAE: the first option describes a pattern related to self-attribution, which is not the FAE; the second option focuses on situational factors, which is the opposite of FAE; the third option suggests randomness, which is unrelated.
Identify that the correct description of FAE is the tendency to overemphasize personal traits and underestimate situational factors when explaining others' behavior.
Conclude that when individuals commit the fundamental attribution error, they are most likely to attribute others' actions to internal traits rather than external circumstances.
