Which of the following examples best illustrates extrasensory perception (ESP)?
A
A person correctly predicts the outcome of a coin toss without any prior information or cues.
B
A person solves a complex math problem using logical reasoning.
C
A person remembers a friend's birthday after seeing it written in a calendar.
D
A person recognizes a familiar face in a crowded room.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of extrasensory perception (ESP). ESP refers to the ability to acquire information without using the known sensory channels or logical inference. It includes phenomena like telepathy, clairvoyance, and precognition.
Step 2: Analyze each example to see if it involves acquiring information beyond the five traditional senses (sight, hearing, touch, taste, smell) or logical reasoning.
Step 3: The example where a person correctly predicts the outcome of a coin toss without any prior information or cues suggests obtaining information without sensory input or logical deduction, which aligns with the concept of ESP.
Step 4: The other examples involve normal sensory processes or cognitive functions: solving a math problem uses logical reasoning, remembering a birthday after seeing it uses memory and visual cues, and recognizing a face uses visual perception.
Step 5: Conclude that the example involving predicting the coin toss outcome best illustrates ESP because it implies knowledge gained without sensory input or reasoning.
