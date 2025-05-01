Which of the following statements is true about mental and emotional health?
A
Mental and emotional health only refers to the absence of mental illness.
B
Mental and emotional health is not influenced by social relationships.
C
Mental and emotional health does not affect physical health.
D
Mental and emotional health involves the ability to cope with stress and adapt to change.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of mental and emotional health. It refers to a person's psychological and emotional well-being, including how they handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.
Step 2: Evaluate the first statement: 'Mental and emotional health only refers to the absence of mental illness.' Consider that mental health is more than just not being ill; it includes positive functioning and well-being.
Step 3: Assess the second statement: 'Mental and emotional health is not influenced by social relationships.' Reflect on how social connections and support systems impact mental and emotional well-being.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'Mental and emotional health does not affect physical health.' Think about the mind-body connection and how mental health can influence physical health outcomes.
Step 5: Recognize that the correct statement is: 'Mental and emotional health involves the ability to cope with stress and adapt to change,' which highlights the dynamic and functional aspects of mental health.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah