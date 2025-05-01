During Phase 1 of John Bowlby's conceptualization of attachment, what is most likely to occur?
A
Infants develop internal working models of relationships based on their attachment experiences.
B
Infants form a strong attachment to a primary caregiver and show separation anxiety when apart.
C
Infants show indiscriminate social responsiveness to all caregivers and do not yet show a preference for a specific person.
D
Infants actively seek proximity to a specific attachment figure and use them as a secure base for exploration.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that John Bowlby's theory of attachment describes several phases in the development of infant-caregiver relationships.
Identify that Phase 1 is known as the 'Pre-attachment phase,' which typically occurs from birth to about 6 weeks of age.
Recognize that during this phase, infants exhibit indiscriminate social responsiveness, meaning they respond positively to any caregiver or person, without showing a preference for a specific individual.
Note that infants do not yet form strong attachments or show separation anxiety in this phase; these behaviors develop in later phases.
Summarize that the key characteristic of Phase 1 is the infant's general sociability and responsiveness to caregivers, rather than selective attachment behaviors.
