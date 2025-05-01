An impaired theory of mind is most closely associated with which of the following conditions?
A
Generalized anxiety disorder
B
Obsessive-compulsive disorder
C
Bipolar disorder
D
Autism spectrum disorder
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'theory of mind' (ToM). Theory of mind refers to the ability to attribute mental states—such as beliefs, intents, desires, emotions, and knowledge—to oneself and others, and to understand that others have perspectives different from one's own.
Step 2: Recognize that an impaired theory of mind means difficulty in understanding or predicting others' thoughts and feelings, which can affect social interactions and communication.
Step 3: Review the conditions listed: Generalized anxiety disorder, Obsessive-compulsive disorder, Bipolar disorder, and Autism spectrum disorder, focusing on their core symptoms and cognitive profiles.
Step 4: Identify that Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is characterized by challenges in social communication and interaction, often linked to impairments in theory of mind, making it the condition most closely associated with ToM deficits.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Autism spectrum disorder is the condition most closely associated with an impaired theory of mind.
