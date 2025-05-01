In cognitive psychology, what is considered the most effective remedy for motivated blindness?
A
Reducing cognitive load by multitasking
B
Increasing the use of memory aids to improve recall
C
Encouraging individuals to seek out and consider alternative perspectives
D
Relying on intuition when making decisions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of motivated blindness, which refers to the tendency to overlook unethical behavior or information because it conflicts with one's interests or desires.
Recognize that motivated blindness is a cognitive bias where individuals unconsciously avoid acknowledging information that challenges their beliefs or benefits.
Evaluate the options given: reducing cognitive load, increasing memory aids, encouraging alternative perspectives, and relying on intuition.
Analyze why encouraging individuals to seek out and consider alternative perspectives is effective: it helps overcome personal biases by broadening viewpoints and promoting critical thinking.
Conclude that the most effective remedy for motivated blindness is to actively encourage the consideration of alternative perspectives, as this directly addresses the bias by challenging motivated reasoning.
