Self-control, working memory, and flexibility are all dimensions of which cognitive construct?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Sensory memory
C
Executive function
D
Procedural memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key terms in the question: self-control, working memory, and flexibility. These are cognitive processes involved in managing thoughts and behaviors.
Recall the definitions of the options: Classical conditioning is a learning process involving associations; Sensory memory is the brief retention of sensory information; Procedural memory involves skills and tasks; Executive function refers to higher-order cognitive processes that regulate behavior and cognition.
Understand that self-control, working memory, and flexibility are all components that help regulate and control cognitive processes and behavior.
Match these components to the cognitive construct that encompasses regulation, planning, and flexible thinking, which is Executive function.
Conclude that the cognitive construct described by these dimensions is Executive function.
