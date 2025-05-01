Which cognitive psychology approach focuses on uncovering negative automatic thought patterns that impede mental health?
A
Behavioral therapy
B
Humanistic therapy
C
Psychoanalytic therapy
D
Cognitive-behavioral therapy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about a cognitive psychology approach that targets negative automatic thought patterns affecting mental health.
Recall that cognitive psychology focuses on mental processes such as thinking, memory, and problem-solving, and cognitive therapies aim to change maladaptive thought patterns.
Understand that behavioral therapy primarily focuses on changing observable behaviors rather than thoughts, so it is less likely the correct answer here.
Recognize that humanistic therapy emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization, focusing on conscious experiences rather than automatic thoughts.
Know that psychoanalytic therapy explores unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences, which differs from directly addressing automatic thoughts; therefore, the approach that fits best is cognitive-behavioral therapy, which specifically targets negative automatic thoughts to improve mental health.
