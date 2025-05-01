In cognitive psychology, instead of processing each sound separately, our working memory recognizes groups of sounds as what?
A
Schemas
B
Scripts
C
Chunks
D
Echoes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of working memory in cognitive psychology, which is responsible for temporarily holding and processing information.
Recognize that working memory has limited capacity, so it uses strategies to efficiently manage information.
Learn that one key strategy is grouping individual pieces of information into larger, meaningful units to make them easier to remember.
Identify that these meaningful groups of information are called 'chunks' in cognitive psychology.
Differentiate 'chunks' from other related concepts like schemas (organized knowledge structures) and scripts (sequences of expected behaviors), confirming that the correct term for grouped sounds in working memory is 'chunks'.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah