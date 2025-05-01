Which of the following statements about stereotypes is correct?
A
Stereotypes are only formed through direct personal contact with every member of a group.
B
Stereotypes are based solely on individual experiences and never on societal influences.
C
Stereotypes are always positive and never lead to negative outcomes.
D
Stereotypes are generalized beliefs about a group of people that may or may not accurately reflect reality.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of stereotypes: Stereotypes are generalized beliefs or expectations about the characteristics, attributes, and behaviors of members of a particular group.
Recognize that stereotypes are not formed solely through direct personal contact with every member of a group; rather, they can develop through indirect sources such as media, cultural narratives, and societal influences.
Acknowledge that stereotypes can be based on both individual experiences and broader societal influences, meaning they are not limited to personal encounters alone.
Note that stereotypes are not always positive; they can be neutral, positive, or negative, and negative stereotypes can lead to prejudice and discrimination.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that stereotypes are generalized beliefs about groups that may or may not accurately reflect reality, highlighting their potential inaccuracy and impact.
