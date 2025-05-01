Which of the following scenarios best represents a violation of mores in social psychology?
A
An individual committing theft from a local store
B
A person loudly chewing gum in a quiet library
C
A student forgetting to say 'thank you' after receiving help
D
Someone wearing pajamas to a formal dinner
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'mores' in social psychology. Mores are social norms that are widely observed and have great moral significance. Violating mores typically results in strong social disapproval because they are considered essential to the welfare of society.
Step 2: Identify the nature of each scenario in relation to social norms. For example, loudly chewing gum in a quiet library is a breach of etiquette but not necessarily a moral violation.
Step 3: Evaluate the severity of each behavior. Forgetting to say 'thank you' is a minor social faux pas, and wearing pajamas to a formal dinner is a breach of dress code or social expectations, but neither is a serious moral violation.
Step 4: Recognize that theft is a violation of a fundamental moral rule and legal norm, which aligns with the concept of mores because it threatens social order and is strongly condemned.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario involving theft best represents a violation of mores, as it breaches deeply held moral standards and societal rules.
