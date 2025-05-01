Which of the following is an example of social referencing?
A
A teenager copies the fashion style of their favorite celebrity.
B
A child repeats a word after hearing it from a parent.
C
An adult chooses a meal based on their own previous experience.
D
A toddler looks at their mother's facial expression before approaching a strange dog.

Understand the concept of social referencing: it is when an individual looks to another person, usually a caregiver or trusted figure, to gather emotional information or cues about how to respond to an unfamiliar or ambiguous situation.
Analyze each option to see if it involves looking to another person for guidance or emotional cues in an uncertain situation.
Option 1 (teenager copying fashion) involves imitation but not necessarily seeking emotional cues or guidance in an uncertain situation, so it is not social referencing.
Option 2 (child repeating a word) is about language learning through imitation, not about seeking emotional information from others.
Option 3 (adult choosing a meal based on experience) relies on personal past experience, not on observing others' emotional reactions.
Option 4 (toddler looking at mother's facial expression before approaching a strange dog) clearly shows the toddler seeking emotional information from the mother to decide how to behave, which is a classic example of social referencing.
