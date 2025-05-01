Which of the following is NOT a psychological factor influencing consumer behavior?
A
Motivation
B
Income level
C
Perception
D
Attitude
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of psychological factors in consumer behavior. Psychological factors refer to internal influences that affect a consumer's buying decisions, such as motivation, perception, learning, beliefs, and attitudes.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is a psychological factor. Motivation is a psychological factor because it drives behavior based on needs and desires.
Step 3: Perception is also a psychological factor, as it involves how consumers interpret information and form impressions about products or services.
Step 4: Attitude is a psychological factor that reflects a consumer's consistent evaluations, feelings, and tendencies toward an object or idea.
Step 5: Income level is not a psychological factor; it is a socio-economic or demographic factor because it relates to external financial resources rather than internal mental processes.
