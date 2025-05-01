In the context of social psychology, physical activity can help you get along with others by helping you:
A
avoid all forms of group activities
B
focus only on individual achievement
C
become less interested in teamwork
D
reduce stress and improve your mood, making social interactions more positive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of physical activity in social psychology, which often focuses on how behaviors and mental states influence social interactions.
Recognize that physical activity is known to reduce stress and improve mood by releasing endorphins and other neurotransmitters that enhance emotional well-being.
Connect the improved mood and reduced stress from physical activity to more positive social interactions, as people tend to be more approachable and cooperative when feeling good.
Eliminate incorrect options by noting that physical activity does not promote avoiding group activities, focusing only on individual achievement, or becoming less interested in teamwork; rather, it supports better social engagement.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that physical activity helps you get along with others by reducing stress and improving your mood, which facilitates more positive social interactions.
