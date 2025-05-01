In social psychology, which leadership style is characterized by a group in which no one takes a leadership position?
A
Laissez-faire leadership
B
Democratic leadership
C
Transformational leadership
D
Authoritarian leadership
1
Understand the concept of leadership styles in social psychology, which describe how leaders interact with their group members and make decisions.
Identify the characteristics of each leadership style: Authoritarian leadership involves strict control and clear direction; Democratic leadership encourages group participation and shared decision-making; Transformational leadership inspires and motivates followers to achieve change.
Recognize that Laissez-faire leadership is distinct because it involves minimal leadership intervention, where the leader takes a hands-off approach and allows group members to make decisions independently.
Analyze the question's key phrase: 'a group in which no one takes a leadership position,' which aligns with the idea of minimal or absent leadership.
Conclude that the leadership style characterized by no active leadership or direction is Laissez-faire leadership.
