In social psychology, which term best describes the ability to communicate and build relationships with others?
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Self-actualization
C
Social intelligence
D
Classical conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept in the question, which is about the ability to communicate and build relationships with others in social psychology.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each term provided: Cognitive dissonance refers to the mental discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; Self-actualization is the realization of one's full potential; Classical conditioning is a learning process involving associations between stimuli.
Step 3: Identify that the term related to effectively understanding, managing, and navigating social interactions and relationships is 'Social intelligence'.
Step 4: Recognize that social intelligence involves skills such as empathy, communication, and relationship-building, which directly address the ability described in the question.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Social intelligence' best fits the description of the ability to communicate and build relationships with others.
