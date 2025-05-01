Which theory in social psychology proposes that change results from conflicts between groups with opposing interests?
A
Social Identity Theory
B
Attribution Theory
C
Realistic Conflict Theory
D
Cognitive Dissonance Theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for a theory in social psychology that explains change as a result of conflicts between groups with opposing interests.
Recall the main ideas behind each theory listed: Social Identity Theory focuses on group membership and self-concept, Attribution Theory deals with how people explain others' behavior, and Cognitive Dissonance Theory involves internal psychological discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs.
Understand that Realistic Conflict Theory specifically addresses how intergroup conflict arises from competition over limited resources or opposing goals, leading to prejudice and discrimination.
Recognize that this theory explains social change as a consequence of these conflicts between groups with incompatible interests.
Conclude that the theory which best fits the description of change resulting from conflicts between groups with opposing interests is Realistic Conflict Theory.
