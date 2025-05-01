Which of the following is both a cause and consequence of feeling inferior according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
Emotional intelligence
B
Self-actualization
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Inferiority complex
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'feeling inferior' in psychological terms. This feeling often relates to a person's perception of their own inadequacy or lower status compared to others.
Step 2: Review the options provided and their definitions: Emotional intelligence refers to the ability to recognize and manage emotions; Self-actualization is the realization of one's potential; Cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; Inferiority complex is a psychological condition where feelings of inferiority are both a cause and a result of behavior and thought patterns.
Step 3: Identify which option describes a cycle where feeling inferior leads to certain behaviors or thoughts, which in turn reinforce the feeling of inferiority. This cyclical nature is key to the concept being asked.
Step 4: Recognize that an 'Inferiority complex' fits this description because it involves persistent feelings of inferiority that cause behaviors and thoughts reinforcing those feelings, making it both a cause and consequence.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Inferiority complex' is the psychological theory that explains feeling inferior as both a cause and consequence.
