The finding that performance is related to a moderate level of arousal is best explained by which of the following theories?
A
James-Lange theory
B
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
C
Yerkes-Dodson law
D
Cannon-Bard theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking which theory explains the relationship between performance and a moderate level of arousal.
Recall that the Yerkes-Dodson law describes how performance improves with arousal up to an optimal point, after which too much arousal can impair performance.
Recognize that the other theories listed (James-Lange, Schachter-Singer two-factor, Cannon-Bard) focus on different aspects of emotion and arousal, such as how emotions are experienced or processed, rather than the performance-arousal relationship.
Identify that the Yerkes-Dodson law specifically addresses the idea of an optimal level of arousal for peak performance, which matches the description in the problem.
Conclude that the Yerkes-Dodson law is the best explanation for the finding that performance is related to a moderate level of arousal.
