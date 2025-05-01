Which of the following is a common ingredient underlying the success of diverse psychotherapies?
A
The therapeutic alliance between client and therapist
B
Strict adherence to a single theoretical orientation
C
The use of medication alongside therapy
D
The length of each therapy session
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'therapeutic alliance,' which refers to the collaborative and trusting relationship between the client and therapist, often considered crucial for effective therapy.
Recognize that diverse psychotherapies, despite their different techniques and theoretical backgrounds, often share common factors that contribute to their success.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it is a universal factor across different therapy types or specific to certain approaches (e.g., strict adherence to one theory or medication use).
Recall research findings in psychotherapy outcome studies that highlight the importance of the therapeutic alliance as a consistent predictor of positive therapy outcomes.
Conclude that among the options, the therapeutic alliance is the common ingredient underlying the success of diverse psychotherapies, as it facilitates engagement, trust, and collaboration necessary for change.
