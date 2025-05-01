In the context of theories of emotion and the human sexual response cycle, sexual excitement and plateau often culminate in the intense sensation referred to as which of the following?
A
Refractory period
B
Resolution
C
Orgasm
D
Arousal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the human sexual response cycle, which typically includes four phases: excitement, plateau, orgasm, and resolution.
Recognize that the excitement and plateau phases involve increasing sexual arousal and physiological changes preparing the body for climax.
Identify that the intense sensation following the plateau phase is called 'orgasm,' characterized by rhythmic muscular contractions and peak pleasure.
Differentiate orgasm from other phases: 'refractory period' is a recovery phase after orgasm, 'resolution' is the return to baseline physiological state, and 'arousal' refers to the initial stages of sexual excitement.
Conclude that the intense sensation following sexual excitement and plateau phases is the orgasm phase.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah