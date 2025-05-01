Giving someone the benefit of your full attention is a form of which of the following?
A
Emotional suppression
B
Cognitive dissonance
C
Active listening
D
Projection
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'giving someone the benefit of your full attention' in a psychological context. This refers to focusing completely on the speaker, showing that you are engaged and interested in what they are saying.
Step 2: Review the provided options and their definitions: Emotional suppression involves consciously inhibiting emotional expression; Cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; Projection is attributing one's own feelings to others.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Active listening' is a communication technique where the listener fully concentrates, understands, responds, and then remembers what is being said.
Step 4: Match the behavior described ('giving full attention') with the correct psychological term, which is 'Active listening' because it involves attentiveness and engagement with the speaker.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Active listening' as it best fits the description of giving someone your full attention.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah