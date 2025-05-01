The Fifth Amendment protects citizens against self-incrimination, which means that citizens:
A
cannot be forced to testify against themselves in a criminal case
B
are required to answer all questions asked by law enforcement officers
C
must always provide evidence in court, even if it is against their own interests
D
can be tried twice for the same crime if new evidence is found
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-incrimination, which refers to the act of exposing oneself to criminal prosecution by being forced to provide evidence or testimony that could be used against oneself.
Recall that the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution includes a protection against self-incrimination, meaning individuals have the right to refuse to answer questions or provide information that could incriminate themselves.
Analyze each option in the problem: determine which statement aligns with the protection offered by the Fifth Amendment.
Recognize that the correct interpretation is that citizens cannot be forced to testify against themselves in a criminal case, which directly reflects the protection against self-incrimination.
Eliminate options that contradict this principle, such as being required to answer all questions, always providing evidence against oneself, or being tried twice for the same crime (which relates to double jeopardy, a different protection).
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah