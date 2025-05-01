Which of the following statements best reflects a key distinction made by behaviorists between preferences and reinforcers?
A
Neither preferences nor reinforcers are influenced by satiation.
B
Reinforcers are subject to satiation effects, while preferences are not.
C
Both preferences and reinforcers are equally affected by satiation.
D
Preferences are subject to satiation effects, while reinforcers are not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved: 'preferences' refer to what an individual likes or chooses when given options, while 'reinforcers' are stimuli that increase the likelihood of a behavior occurring again when they follow that behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that behaviorists focus on how reinforcers influence behavior through conditioning, and they study how the effectiveness of reinforcers can change based on factors like satiation.
Step 3: Define satiation as the decrease in the effectiveness of a reinforcer after it has been used or consumed to a certain extent, meaning the individual is less motivated by that reinforcer temporarily.
Step 4: Analyze the difference between preferences and reinforcers in relation to satiation: reinforcers lose their power when satiated because their motivational value decreases, whereas preferences reflect choices that may not be directly diminished by satiation in the same way.
Step 5: Conclude that the key distinction behaviorists make is that reinforcers are subject to satiation effects (their ability to reinforce behavior decreases after repeated exposure), while preferences are not necessarily affected by satiation in the same manner.
