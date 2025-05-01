In the context of behaviorism, which term refers to behavior that has come under the sole control of one characteristic of a stimulus?
A
Stimulus generalization
B
Stimulus control
C
Stimulus discrimination
D
Stimulus overselectivity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to stimulus and behavior in behaviorism: stimulus generalization, stimulus control, stimulus discrimination, and stimulus overselectivity.
Define stimulus generalization as the tendency for a behavior to occur in the presence of stimuli similar to the original conditioned stimulus.
Define stimulus control as the situation where a behavior is influenced or regulated by the presence or absence of a specific stimulus.
Define stimulus discrimination as the ability to distinguish between different stimuli and respond only to the specific stimulus that has been reinforced.
Recognize that stimulus overselectivity refers to behavior that is controlled by only one characteristic or feature of a stimulus, ignoring other relevant features, which matches the problem's description.
