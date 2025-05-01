In the context of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), the behavioral dimension refers to which of the following?
A
Focusing on observable and measurable behaviors as the primary targets for intervention
B
Prioritizing the internal thoughts and feelings of the individual
C
Applying interventions only in group settings rather than with individuals
D
Emphasizing the use of statistical analysis to interpret psychological data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is a scientific approach that focuses on behavior and how it can be changed through interventions.
Recognize that the behavioral dimension in ABA specifically refers to the aspect of behavior that can be observed and measured directly, rather than internal states like thoughts or feelings.
Identify that the key characteristic of the behavioral dimension is its emphasis on observable and measurable actions, which allows for objective assessment and intervention.
Compare the options given and note that focusing on internal thoughts and feelings, group-only interventions, or statistical analysis do not align with the core principle of the behavioral dimension in ABA.
Conclude that the correct understanding of the behavioral dimension is prioritizing observable and measurable behaviors as the primary targets for intervention.
