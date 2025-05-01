Which of the following best describes how behavior therapy differs from psychoanalysis?
A
Behavior therapy is concerned with childhood experiences, while psychoanalysis ignores early life events.
B
Behavior therapy and psychoanalysis both focus mainly on exploring unconscious motives.
C
Behavior therapy focuses on modifying observable behaviors through learning principles, while psychoanalysis emphasizes uncovering unconscious conflicts.
D
Behavior therapy primarily uses dream interpretation, whereas psychoanalysis relies on reinforcement and punishment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of behavior therapy. Behavior therapy is primarily concerned with modifying observable behaviors by applying principles of learning, such as reinforcement and punishment.
Step 2: Understand the core focus of psychoanalysis. Psychoanalysis aims to uncover unconscious conflicts and motives, often by exploring early childhood experiences and using techniques like free association and dream interpretation.
Step 3: Compare the two approaches based on their goals and methods. Behavior therapy targets changing current behaviors directly, while psychoanalysis seeks to bring unconscious thoughts and feelings to conscious awareness to resolve internal conflicts.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by matching them to these core differences. Identify which option correctly states that behavior therapy focuses on observable behavior modification through learning principles, and psychoanalysis emphasizes uncovering unconscious conflicts.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one highlighting behavior therapy's focus on observable behavior change and psychoanalysis's focus on unconscious conflicts, as this accurately reflects the fundamental distinction between the two.
