Which statement best reflects what psychologists today believe about the hierarchy of human needs?
A
Psychologists believe that physiological needs are less important than self-actualization.
B
Most psychologists view Maslow's hierarchy as a useful framework, but recognize that human needs do not always follow a strict order.
C
Contemporary psychologists reject the concept of a hierarchy of needs entirely.
D
Psychologists universally agree that individuals must satisfy lower needs before pursuing higher needs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is a motivational theory in psychology comprising a five-tier model of human needs, often depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid. The levels are physiological needs, safety needs, love and belonging needs, esteem needs, and self-actualization at the top.
Step 2: Recognize that while Maslow proposed that lower-level needs must be satisfied before higher-level needs become motivational, contemporary psychologists have found that this strict order does not always apply universally to all individuals or cultures.
Step 3: Consider that many psychologists today view Maslow's hierarchy as a useful conceptual framework to understand human motivation but acknowledge that human needs can be flexible and context-dependent rather than strictly hierarchical.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements in light of this understanding: the idea that physiological needs are less important than self-actualization contradicts the basic premise; rejecting the hierarchy entirely is not the consensus; and universal agreement on strict order is not supported by current research.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement reflecting the contemporary psychological view is that most psychologists see Maslow's hierarchy as a useful framework but recognize that human needs do not always follow a strict order.
