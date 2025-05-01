Which of the following beliefs best reflects the scientific approach of psychology?
A
Psychology accepts supernatural explanations for behavior without the need for scientific testing.
B
Psychology is based primarily on intuition and personal opinions about human nature.
C
Psychology relies on empirical evidence and systematic observation to understand behavior and mental processes.
D
Psychology focuses only on philosophical speculation rather than experimental research.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scientific approach in psychology, which emphasizes the use of empirical evidence and systematic observation rather than relying on intuition, personal opinions, or supernatural explanations.
Step 2: Identify that empirical evidence refers to information acquired by observation or experimentation, which is fundamental to the scientific method in psychology.
Step 3: Recognize that systematic observation involves carefully planned and controlled methods to study behavior and mental processes, ensuring reliability and validity of findings.
Step 4: Compare each belief option to the principles of the scientific method, noting that accepting supernatural explanations or relying on intuition does not align with scientific standards.
Step 5: Conclude that the belief stating psychology relies on empirical evidence and systematic observation best reflects the scientific approach in psychology.
