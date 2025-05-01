Which of the following pieces of information is most likely to provide the best clue to an adult's mental ability?
A
The adult's birth order in their family
B
The adult's height and weight
C
The adult's performance on standardized intelligence tests
D
The adult's favorite color
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of mental ability, which generally refers to cognitive functions such as reasoning, problem-solving, memory, and intelligence.
Step 2: Evaluate each option based on its relevance to measuring cognitive functions. For example, birth order and physical characteristics like height and weight are not directly related to cognitive abilities.
Step 3: Recognize that standardized intelligence tests are specifically designed to assess various aspects of mental ability, including verbal reasoning, quantitative skills, and spatial awareness.
Step 4: Consider that subjective preferences, such as favorite color, do not provide reliable or valid information about cognitive functioning or intelligence.
Step 5: Conclude that the adult's performance on standardized intelligence tests is the most valid and reliable indicator of their mental ability among the options provided.
