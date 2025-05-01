Which of the following best describes the primary difference between an expert and a nonexpert in the field of psychology?
A
An expert is always older than a nonexpert.
B
An expert relies solely on intuition, while a nonexpert uses scientific methods.
C
A nonexpert is more likely to conduct psychological research than an expert.
D
An expert has extensive knowledge and experience in psychology, while a nonexpert lacks specialized training and understanding.
Step 1: Understand the key terms 'expert' and 'nonexpert' within the context of psychology. An expert is someone with extensive knowledge and experience in the field, often gained through education, training, and practice.
Step 2: Recognize that expertise is not determined by age alone, so the statement 'An expert is always older than a nonexpert' is not accurate.
Step 3: Consider the role of scientific methods in psychology. Experts rely heavily on scientific methods and evidence-based practices rather than intuition alone, which contradicts the statement that experts rely solely on intuition.
Step 4: Understand that experts are typically more involved in conducting psychological research due to their training, making the statement that nonexperts are more likely to conduct research incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary difference is that experts have specialized training, extensive knowledge, and experience in psychology, whereas nonexperts lack this specialized understanding.
