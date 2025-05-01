Which definition of psychology best fits the sentence: 'Our track team has a very successful psychology?'
A
The scientific analysis of brain chemistry.
B
The diagnosis and treatment of psychological disorders.
C
The study of mental processes and behavior.
D
The mental attitude or mindset of a group or individual.
1
Step 1: Identify the context of the sentence. The phrase 'Our track team has a very successful psychology' refers to a group's mindset or mental attitude rather than a scientific or clinical definition.
Step 2: Review each provided definition of psychology and consider whether it fits the context of a team's success or mindset.
Step 3: Recognize that 'The scientific analysis of brain chemistry' relates to biological psychology and does not fit the context of a team's attitude.
Step 4: Understand that 'The diagnosis and treatment of psychological disorders' pertains to clinical psychology, which is unrelated to the team's mindset.
Step 5: Conclude that the best fitting definition is 'The mental attitude or mindset of a group or individual,' as it directly relates to the psychological state influencing the team's success.
