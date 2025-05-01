Which of the following describes a key feature of Worden's (1991) model of grief?
A
Grief involves completing specific tasks such as accepting the reality of the loss and adjusting to a new environment without the deceased.
B
Grief follows a fixed sequence of emotional stages that must be experienced in order.
C
Grief is primarily a result of unconscious conflicts and repressed emotions.
D
Grief is best understood as a physiological response to stress.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that Worden's (1991) model of grief is known as the 'Tasks of Mourning' model, which emphasizes active coping through specific tasks rather than passive stages or unconscious processes.
Step 2: Identify the key feature of Worden's model, which is that grieving individuals work through particular tasks to adapt to the loss, such as accepting the reality of the loss and adjusting to life without the deceased.
Step 3: Recognize that this model contrasts with stage theories of grief, which propose a fixed sequence of emotional stages that must be experienced in order.
Step 4: Note that Worden's model does not focus on unconscious conflicts or physiological stress responses, but rather on conscious tasks that facilitate healthy mourning.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of Worden's model is that grief involves completing specific tasks like accepting the reality of the loss and adjusting to a new environment without the deceased.
