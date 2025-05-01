Who among the following is most likely to be an advocate of the Yerkes–Dodson law?
A
Abraham Maslow
B
Sigmund Freud
C
John B. Watson
D
Robert M. Yerkes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Yerkes–Dodson law: It is a psychological principle that describes the relationship between arousal and performance, suggesting that performance improves with arousal up to an optimal point, after which it declines.
Identify the key figures listed: Abraham Maslow is known for the hierarchy of needs, Sigmund Freud for psychoanalysis, John B. Watson for behaviorism, and Robert M. Yerkes for his work in comparative psychology and arousal theory.
Recognize that the Yerkes–Dodson law is named after Robert M. Yerkes and John Dillingham Dodson, indicating that Yerkes was directly involved in formulating this law.
Connect the law to its originator: Since the law is named after Yerkes, he is the most likely advocate and originator of this principle.
Conclude that among the options, Robert M. Yerkes is the correct answer because he co-developed the Yerkes–Dodson law.
