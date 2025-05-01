In the context of cultural psychology, which statement best explains why problem behaviors are culturally determined?
A
Cultural factors have little influence on the perception of problem behaviors.
B
All cultures agree on the same standards for acceptable and unacceptable behaviors.
C
Problem behaviors are universally defined and do not vary across cultures.
D
Different cultures have unique norms and values that define what is considered problematic behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cultural psychology studies how cultural contexts influence human behavior and mental processes.
Recognize that behaviors considered problematic in one culture may be acceptable or even valued in another due to differing cultural norms and values.
Identify that problem behaviors are not universally defined; instead, they are shaped by the unique beliefs, traditions, and social expectations of each culture.
Analyze why statements claiming universal agreement or little cultural influence on problem behaviors are inaccurate, as they ignore cultural variability.
Conclude that the best explanation is that different cultures have unique norms and values that define what is considered problematic behavior, highlighting the cultural determination of such behaviors.
