Which of the following best explains why psychology is considered a science, because the study of psychology is empirical?
A
It relies on systematic observation and experimentation to gather evidence.
B
It focuses exclusively on philosophical reasoning without data.
C
It depends primarily on anecdotal reports and case studies.
D
It is based solely on personal intuition and subjective beliefs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of 'empirical' in the context of psychology. Empirical means that knowledge is gained through observation, experience, or experimentation rather than theory or pure logic alone.
Recognize that psychology is considered a science because it uses systematic methods to collect data, such as controlled experiments and careful observations, to test hypotheses about behavior and mental processes.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the definition of empirical research: the correct explanation should emphasize evidence gathered through observation and experimentation.
Identify that relying on philosophical reasoning without data, anecdotal reports, or personal intuition does not meet the criteria of empirical science because these methods lack systematic evidence collection and verification.
Conclude that the best explanation is the one stating psychology relies on systematic observation and experimentation to gather evidence, which aligns with the empirical approach in scientific study.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah