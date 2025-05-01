According to research on hub sciences, where does psychology rank among scientific disciplines in terms of its influence and connectivity to other fields?
A
Psychology is not classified as a hub science and has no significant interdisciplinary connections.
B
Psychology ranks below fields like mathematics and engineering in terms of scientific influence.
C
Psychology is considered one of the top hub sciences, ranking among the most influential disciplines.
D
Psychology is ranked as a minor science with little influence on other fields.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a 'hub science': A hub science is a discipline that has extensive connections and influence across many other scientific fields, acting as a central node in the network of scientific knowledge.
Recognize that psychology is often studied as a hub science because it integrates knowledge from biology, sociology, medicine, computer science, and more, influencing and being influenced by these fields.
Review research findings on the ranking of scientific disciplines by their interdisciplinary connectivity and influence, noting that psychology consistently appears near the top due to its broad applicability and integration.
Compare psychology's rank with other sciences such as mathematics and engineering, which, while influential, do not typically have as wide-ranging interdisciplinary connections as psychology.
Conclude that psychology is considered one of the top hub sciences, ranking among the most influential disciplines in terms of its connectivity and impact on other scientific fields.
