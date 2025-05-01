Which of the following statements accurately describes the effect of elaboration on encoding in cognitive psychology?
A
Elaboration during encoding decreases the likelihood of retrieving information later.
B
Elaboration during encoding enhances memory retention by creating more meaningful associations.
C
Elaboration has no significant impact on the encoding process.
D
Elaboration only benefits encoding when information is presented visually.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of elaboration in cognitive psychology: it refers to the process of adding meaningful connections or details to information during encoding, which helps create richer memory traces.
Recognize that encoding is the initial process of transforming sensory input into a form that can be stored in memory.
Recall that elaboration enhances encoding by linking new information to existing knowledge, making it easier to retrieve later.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the established role of elaboration: it does not decrease retrieval likelihood, nor is it limited to visual information, and it definitely impacts encoding significantly.
Conclude that the statement 'Elaboration during encoding enhances memory retention by creating more meaningful associations' accurately describes the effect of elaboration on encoding.
